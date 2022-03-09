FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Truist Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) – Truist Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $22.91 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $21.87. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $147.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.08 and its 200 day moving average is $118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $55.30 and a 52-week high of $158.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

