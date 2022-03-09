Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 210,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GAMB opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. Gambling.com Group has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

