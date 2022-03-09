Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6,307.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 326,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,088,000 after acquiring an additional 321,696 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 177.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,348,000 after acquiring an additional 176,522 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14,547.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 171,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,095,000 after acquiring an additional 170,498 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,889,000. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.9% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 186,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,810,000 after buying an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.34. 1,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,084. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

