Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.
Shares of BND traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).
