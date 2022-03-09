Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,089 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,002. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

