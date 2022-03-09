Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,144 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.81. 116,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,558,567. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.