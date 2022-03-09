Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $137.77 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $134.70 and a 1-year high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.59.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -88.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.80.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

