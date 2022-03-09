Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 78,227 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

