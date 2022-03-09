Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.57.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $296.52 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $283.21 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.18 and its 200 day moving average is $391.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

