Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 277,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,305 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Citigroup dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $585,999 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

