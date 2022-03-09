Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 467.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 67,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,079,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 60,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 34.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $265.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.88. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.62 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.