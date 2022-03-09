Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 43,551 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,551 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 52.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

Shares of LW stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 74.81%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

