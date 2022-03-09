GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $41.41

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $39.74. GDS shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 9,878 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

