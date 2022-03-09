GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $41.41

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $39.74. GDS shares last traded at $40.09, with a volume of 9,878 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
About GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)
GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.
