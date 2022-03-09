Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE GCO opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 32,903 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 145.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after buying an additional 74,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

