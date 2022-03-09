Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.33.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE GCO opened at $62.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.98. Genesco has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $918.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Genesco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
