Genie Energy (GNE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:GNE opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.65 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.59.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -499.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genie Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Genie Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 393,161 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.