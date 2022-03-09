Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,730,000 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 58,790,000 shares. Currently, 16.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNUS traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.91. 42,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,385. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Genius Brands International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Harold Chizick sold 419,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $486,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,650,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,118,000 after acquiring an additional 840,921 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 157,670 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 4,169.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after buying an additional 4,503,242 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Genius Brands International by 401.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,634,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 2,109,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Brands International during the second quarter valued at $2,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc is a content and brand management company, which engages in developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children’s entertainment properties and consumer products for media distribution and retail channels. The firm acts as a licensing agent for certain brands, such as Llama Llama, Psycho Bunny, From Frank, and Celessence Technologies.

