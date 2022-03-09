Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,929 Shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 323,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Energy by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMPY opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $202.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11.

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

