Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBI. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMBI opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.92 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

