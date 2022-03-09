Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 286,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,289 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Energy were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,622,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,131,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $984,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTNR stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $484.79 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

