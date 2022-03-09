Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 277.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 87,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.29 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $87.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

