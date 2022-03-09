Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 249,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AVEO Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 77.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 97,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,447,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 75,149 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 532,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 53,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AVEO opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

