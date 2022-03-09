Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Shares of ROCK opened at $48.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.09. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $99.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

ROCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Gibraltar Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.