Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $77.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Gilead Sciences traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $61.80, with a volume of 411973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GILD. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 27,111 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 590.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,748.0% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

