Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 413,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.
NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.90 million, a P/E ratio of -176.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,250.00%.
In other news, CFO Gary Gerson bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $144,695. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 516.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 463,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,736,000 after buying an additional 387,850 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the third quarter valued at $7,043,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at $2,344,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at $1,864,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 192.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.