Gleason Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $14,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $2.72 on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. 209,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.58. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $88.45 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

