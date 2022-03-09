Gleason Group Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.40. 836,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,776,021. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $50.17 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

