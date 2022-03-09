Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.35

Shares of Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. (CVE:JET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.38, with a volume of 6696 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.62.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (CVE:JET)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Dover, Delaware.

