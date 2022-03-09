GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,880 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in GMS by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in GMS by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in GMS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its position in GMS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 106,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMS opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $37.16 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

