Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Gold Resource (Get Rating)
Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gold Resource (GORO)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GORO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.