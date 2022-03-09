Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 157,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gold Resource were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth $29,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GORO opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Gold Resource Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Gold Resource (Get Rating)

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

