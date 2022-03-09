Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 50,578 Shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,578 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NewAge were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in NewAge by 16.7% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NewAge by 116.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NewAge by 25.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,968,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 399,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NewAge by 13.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,254,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 143,872 shares in the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NewAge stock opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NewAge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

