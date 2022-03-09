Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 13,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 228,154 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IPAC opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $70.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90.

