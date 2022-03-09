Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LifeStance Health Group were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 130.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,607,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,735 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,459,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,129,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

