Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $271,000 Holdings in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 265,805 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 31.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $186.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

