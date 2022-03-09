Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $265,000 Investment in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 350,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,193,000 after purchasing an additional 99,605 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,157,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 41,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $45.13.

