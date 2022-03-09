Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,738 Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,070,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. Cipher Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $15.39.
Get Rating)
Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cipher Mining (CIFR)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.