Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 24,738 Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,319,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,070,000. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.24. Cipher Mining Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $15.39.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.