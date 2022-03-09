Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 40,899 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40,899 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCSL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.39. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 89.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $257,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 634,100 shares of company stock worth $4,771,455. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

