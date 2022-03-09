Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Trading Down 6.6%

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.42 and last traded at $12.60. 229,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 7,411,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Several research firms have recently commented on GT. TheStreet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nomura Instinet upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,562 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,434,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,335,000 after purchasing an additional 352,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,365,000 after purchasing an additional 106,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after purchasing an additional 599,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,264,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,238,000 after buying an additional 293,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

