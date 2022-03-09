Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Bought by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in Graham by 21.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 155,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Graham by 28.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Graham by 17.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GHC traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $584.00. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,117. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $601.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.10. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.32. Graham had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $1.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

