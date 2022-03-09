Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Shares Down 10.7%

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price fell 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.08. 4,473,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 1,937,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.33.

Several research firms have commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$745.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.95.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

