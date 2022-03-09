Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.24

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.24 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.02), with a volume of 2066741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.19 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £10.82 million and a P/E ratio of 34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.14.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 178.24%.
Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.
