Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CMO Adam Schoenfeld Sells 33,000 Shares

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) CMO Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $16,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Adam Schoenfeld also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total transaction of $17,820.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 33,000 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $22,440.00.
- On Thursday, December 23rd, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $38,582.00.
- On Friday, December 17th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $40,110.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of Greenlane stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $43,548.00.
Shares of Greenlane stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenlane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.01.
Greenlane Company Profile (Get Rating)
Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
