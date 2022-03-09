Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.60 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:GHSI opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.59. Guardion Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardion Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $106,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Guardion Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 19.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Guardion Health Sciences, Incis a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company, which develops medical foods and medical devices in the ocular health space and develops nutraceutical products to provide supportive health benefits to consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals & Medical Devices.

