Guess? (NYSE:GES) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have underperformed the industry in the past year. The pandemic-related disruptions continue to impact the company’s operations. Although third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues increased year over year, the company continued to witness challenges related to lower store traffic as well as capacity restrictions. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Guess? expects revenues to be down mid-single digits from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them.”

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,154. Guess? has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Guess? news, CFO Kathryn Low Anderson sold 8,260 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $203,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Guess? by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Guess? by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guess? by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Guess? by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Guess? by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guess? (GES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.