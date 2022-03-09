Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.09

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.09 and last traded at $36.09, with a volume of 232779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,672 shares of company stock worth $4,442,807 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

