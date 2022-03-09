Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

HALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

