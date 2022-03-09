Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.04). Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.
HALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Hallmark Financial Services from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of HALL stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hallmark Financial Services has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23. The company has a market cap of $74.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.29.
About Hallmark Financial Services (Get Rating)
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
