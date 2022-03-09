Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hammond Manufacturing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.
Hammond Manufacturing has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.38.
