Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Hammond Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (TSE:HMM – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 7th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Hammond Manufacturing’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

Hammond Manufacturing has a 1 year low of C$1.72 and a 1 year high of C$2.38.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic components. The Company operates in electrical and electronic components segment. It manufactures electronic and electrical enclosures, outlet strips and electronic transformers that are used by manufacturers of electronic and electrical products.

