Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.38

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 36084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,386 shares of company stock worth $12,016,636 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

