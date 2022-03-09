Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.38

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.25, with a volume of 36084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.49.
Several research firms have issued reports on HRMY. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
In related news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $7,176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,386 shares of company stock worth $12,016,636 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after buying an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 123.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 124,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 176.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 121,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 106.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
