Head-To-Head Analysis: Biomea Fusion (BMEA) vs. Its Peers

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ: BMEA – Get Rating) is one of 929 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biomea Fusion to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Biomea Fusion and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomea Fusion N/A -29.05% -25.40% Biomea Fusion Competitors -4,326.73% -133.80% -12.47%

59.7% of Biomea Fusion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomea Fusion and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomea Fusion N/A -$41.57 million -3.74 Biomea Fusion Competitors $1.94 billion $260.71 million 0.15

Biomea Fusion’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biomea Fusion. Biomea Fusion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Biomea Fusion and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomea Fusion 0 0 5 0 3.00 Biomea Fusion Competitors 5663 20082 42494 828 2.56

Biomea Fusion presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 249.54%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 114.54%. Given Biomea Fusion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Biomea Fusion is more favorable than its rivals.

About Biomea Fusion (Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Redwood City, California.

