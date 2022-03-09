HedgeTrade Market Capitalization Achieves $148.76 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 9th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $148.76 million and $42,800.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.34 or 0.00197792 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

