Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) PT Raised to $6.30 at Piper Sandler

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.60 to $6.30 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.18.

Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 2.94.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

