Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

HLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.17.

HLF stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.09. Herbalife Nutrition has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $55.78.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,085,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 2,965,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

